A 2000-year-old Côte d’Azur olive tree to become France’s most beautiful tree?

Located in the municipality of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, the olive tree, which is over 2,000 years old, was already awarded the French ‘Arbre remarquable’ (exceptional tree) label in 2016.

With a circumference of some 23.5m, it has taken root atop a stone wall. In Roquebrune, its age is estimated as “between 1,800 and 2,200 years” by historians and biologists, reads the municipality’s website. The olive tree was selected to take part in the competition for France’s most beautiful tree, launched in 2011 by ‘Terre Sauvage” magazine and the French national forestry commission. It will represent the PACA region and the competition jury’s decision will be made known in January 2024.

À l’occasion de la Saint Olivier, voici celui de Roquebrune-Cap-Martin (oui, c’est un seul et même arbre sur la photo). Âge estimé : entre 2000 et 2800 ans. On imagine ce qu’il a vu passer… pic.twitter.com/0HIHVF9I36 — Olivier Roth (@OffsideOlivier) July 12, 2023

It was almost removed

“Located at the side of the road to Menton, the isolated specimen stands out from its surroundings and commands respect by its mere presence,” says the town’s website. Its more recent history was almost cut short, quite literally: at the beginning of the 20th century, the Dragon family decided to cut it down, and it owes its survival to former Foreign Minister Gabriel Hanotaux, who stepped in on the day it was due to be felled, buying it from the Dragon family for the estimated value of its wood. Thereafter, it became a popular destination on walks for Gabriel Hanotaux’ guests: Clemenceau, Poincaré, Foch, Paul Valery. The Hanotaux Fonscolombes family donated the tree and the surrounding land to the town hall in 1996.

Monaco Scouts reforest La Turbie, with help from Prince Albert II and Princess Stéphanie

On 4 October 2016, the impressive olive tree was labelled ‘Arbre remarquable’, joining 700 other specimens that are exceptional either for their size, their historical interest or physical characteristics.