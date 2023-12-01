Monaco Scouts reforest La Turbie, with help from Prince Albert II and Princess Stéphanie

Around a hundred saplings were planted by volunteers.

On Saturday, 25 November, the reforestation project initiated by the Guides and Scouts of Monaco took place for the fifth time in the hinterland of Monaco, in partnership with the Directorate of Urban Development and the Office National des Forêts (ONF – National Forestry commission).

The Sovereign and Princess Stéphanie also wielded shovels as part of the reforestation effort, directly linked to this year’s Prince Rainier III centenary celebrations . He initiated this environmental commitment himself, signing a Cooperation Agreement with the ONF in 1979, a partnership which Prince Albert II extended in 2007.

Prince Albert II and Princess Stéphanie also ‘got dug in’ to plant a future tree. © Communication Department

In addition to paying tribute to the Builder Prince, the planting of 100 cedar, Aleppo pine and flowering ash trees also has a charitable dimension. “The whole scheme is based on tree sponsorship,” as Marie-Hélène Gamba, president of the Guides and Scouts association, explained to Monaco Info. This sponsorship system enables funds to be raised for the Telethon. People can choose a name for their tree and have it planted for €15, which is donated to the charity event. Prince Albert II and Princess Stéphanie chose to plant ‘Rainier’ in La Turbie.

