A magical Christmas gala for the CREM

The event’s beautiful decorations were sold, with proceeds going to Action Innocence Monaco.

“An unforgettable evening full of seasonal magic,” was what the Foreign Residents Club of Monaco (CREM) had in mind for its Christmas gala on December 5.

The event took place in the fabulous venue that is the Rotonde in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, and more specifically in the famous Circé restaurant, specially decorated for the occasion by one of the Club’s members, Ms. Sivoldaeva. The venue was turned into a veritable white forest full of white bears and rabbits, “like something out of a Christmas tale.”

The decor was “like something out of a Christmas tale” – © Johan Assenza

Music was provided by the acoustic quartet ‘Les Garçons Chics’. The elegantly dressed guests were able to dance and enjoy themselves throughout the evening.

The guests enjoyed the charity event immensely – © Johan Assenza

Items from the evening’s decor were sold during the event, with proceeds going to Action Innocence Monaco, which aims to protect children from harm online, and is also chaired by Louisette Lévy-Soussan Azzoaglio, the CREM’s President. A great way to bring 2023 to a close, as we remember that Christmas is the season of goodwill, a time for looking after others.

Louisette Lévy-Soussan Azzoaglio: 19 years in service to Princess Grace