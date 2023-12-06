Tomorrow’s entrepreneurs honoured at gala evening

Winners of the 5th edition of the Trophées de la Jeune Chambre économique de Monaco (JCEM) - © Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

The winners of the 28th Concours de création d’entreprise (CCE – Business Creation Awards) were announced on Tuesday 28 November.

Monegasque dignitaries and entrepreneurs gathered at the Espace Léo Ferré to reward the Principality’s ambitious young generation. The eight CCE finalists took the floor to present their respective projects before the awards ceremony.

During the evening, Francesco Di Biase, creator of WES World e-Bike Series and winner of the 2019 edition of the Awards, shared his experience with the participants, while Benjamin Ducongé played the role of master of ceremonies in a pleasant musical ambiance thanks to the presence of the string ensemble L’ArcoMusica.

And the winner is…

Soca , the digital platform that streamlines dealings between suppliers and independent restaurateurs, received the Prix du Gouvernement (Government prize) of €40,000

Ünseme, which provides a digital environment for monitoring the elderly, won the JCEM Prize and with it a cheque for €21,000

Ambulance du Rocher, a project to provide a fleet of electric ambulances with Uber-style management, won the Athos Partners prize of €10,000

Kids & Co, the childcare equipment rental platform for customers visiting the Principality, received the "Coup de Coeur du Jury" (Jury favourite) award.

Creating opportunities

The aim of the competition is to help entrepreneurs aged between 18 and 40 to start their business in Monaco. Showcasing their project creates synergies with investors, potential partners, business leaders and key figures in the Monegasque economy.

The CCE has already led to a number of business success stories. Past winners include Carlo App, Athos Partners and Papyrus.