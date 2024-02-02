What’s ahead for Arthur Leclerc in 2024?

In addition to his position as reserve driver with Scuderia Ferrari, Arthur Leclerc is preparing to make his Gran Turismo debut this year.

He fulfilled one of his biggest dreams at the wheel of an SF-23, on Monday during a test drive on the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit.

At 23, the Monegasque driver had the privilege of taking part in Pirelli tests, sharing a session alongside his brother, Charles Leclerc, who recently extended his contract with his beloved team.

It was a day that both men will remember, and one that confirms the confidence Scuderia Ferrari has in Arthur Leclerc.

Fifteenth in the last Formula 2 World Championship at the wheel of his DAMS, the Monegasque announced his busy schedule for the coming season with the prestigious Italian firm on social media.

A double role at Ferrari

“I am delighted to announce that I will be part of the Scuderia Ferrari team’s development programme and will drive in GT3 for Scuderia Baldini in 2024.”

Arthur Leclerc joins Antonio Fuoco and Davide Rigon as a development driver. This role essentially involves working in the simulator, on the development of the car, fine tuning and updates introduced over the course of the season.

Arthur Leclerc at the wheel of an SF-23 for the first time (Photo © Scuderia Ferrari)

But for the first time in his young career, the Monegasque is also preparing to explore a new discipline at the same time: GT racing.

Driving for Scuderia Baldini, the reigning endurance champion, Arthur Leclerc will team up with Giancarlo Fisichella and Tommaso Mosca in the Italian GT Championship (Campionato Italiano Gran Turismo).