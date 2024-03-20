A cocktail to fund ocean protection

Prince Explorer gin embodies the Principality's strong commitment to protecting the oceans, a fundamental aim supported by Prince Albert II of Monaco. Every bottle sold helps fund marine conservation projects in Monaco and around the world - © Prince Explorer Gin

Prince Explorer Gin has announced the renewal and expansion of its ocean protection awareness initiative, as part of Monaco Ocean Week 2024.

Bar Américain, Café de Paris, Coya, Maya Bay, Buddha Bar, Cova Larvotto, Monaco Yacht Club, Méridien Beach Plaza, or the Métropole… Monaco’s most prestigious establishments have been invited to create an original cocktail called “Protect the Ocean,” featuring Prince Explorer Gin.

1 euro per cocktail to protect the ocean

These unique creations will be available during Monaco Ocean Week 2024, from 18 to 22 March, and potentially beyond. For every cocktail sold, Prince Explorer will donate 1 euro to IPOS (International Panel for Ocean Sustainability), an organisation dedicated to coordinating ocean initiatives, supported by the European Commission and the UN.

The week will close with a competition on 24 March 2024 at the Monaco Yacht Club. The participating establishments will present their signature cocktail to a panel of experts, including Emanuele Balestra, Head Bartender at the Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic in Cannes, renowned for his exceptional creativity in the world of mixology.