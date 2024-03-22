Monaco’s famous Tip Top restaurant acquired by MC Hospitality Group

MC Hospitality Group is a renowned company that already owns five other establishments, two of which are in Monaco and three in New York - © Tip Top

It reopened on 15 March after a complete refurbishment.

Located on the Avenue des Spélugues, a stone’s throw from the Hôtel Métropole and the Casino de Monte-Carlo, this establishment has been delighting lovers of fine food since 1938. While the acquisition marks a turning point in Tip Top’s history, the restaurant retains its status as a key institution in Monaco with Antonio Salvatore at the helm.

The Michelin-starred chef will be offering a brand-new menu featuring local produce of “exceptional quality”, while preserving the culinary heritage for which the restaurant has been renowned for over 85 years. From fresh salads to crispy pizzas, savoury pastas to grilled meats, fresh fish to gourmet burgers… you’re sure to find what you’re looking for. “At Tip Top, we believe in the importance of preserving traditions while innovating for the future,” said Antonio Salvatore in a press release.

Monaco and the Côte d’Azur, where Michelin stars shine bright

Founded by a group of friends, including Prince Rainier III, Tip Top has become a benchmark over the decades, delighting sports and entertainment celebrities as well as the general public. Whether it’s for a lively evening with live performances, to watch a match, or simply to spend time with friends in a chic and relaxed atmosphere, Tip Top embodies the very essence of the Monegasque lifestyle.

