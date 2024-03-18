Second ‘Fête de la Forêt du printemps’ in Beausoleil

The second edition of the 'Forêt de Grima' spring forest festival is free of charge and open to all - © Beausoleil municipality

The town of Beausoleil will be celebrating the forest on the weekend of 23 March.

Advertising

With educational or relaxing activities, or a film followed by a debate, the Festival of the Forest of Spring is coming to the Parc Nature de Grima on Sunday 24 March from 10 am to 5 pm. This event combines business and pleasure with a multitude of goings-on throughout the day!

The programme includes high ropes, an educational farm, the CNRS exhibition “Climat et Biodiversité : C’est chaud” on climate change and biodiversity, a storytelling session, a dry stone workshop, a Tai Chi Chuan workshop accompanied by intuitive dance, scientific workshops, fun and educational wooden games presented by the Trésor Vert de Grima, all accompanied by music provided by the town’s music school.

It will be a fun and educational day out, and you would do well to bring a picnic lunch. However, there will be a refreshment and snack bar to keep you going.

Step up for the Beausoleil staircase race!

The town is laying on free shuttle buses all day, departing from Fondivina and the Bretelle du Centre every hour.

Climate and human impact

But before all that, a debate will follow a screening of the film ‘L’arbre qui cache les forêts’ (The tree that hides the forests), on Friday, March 22, 2024 at 6.30 pm in ‘Le Centre’. This experience, led by the ‘Le Trésor Vert de Grima’ non-profit, helps you to understand the complexity of a forest by taking its paths and discovering the biodiversity it is home to, including the hidden world of the soil.

This documentary by France Nature Environnement Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur presents the challenges and history of forest management, taking a step back in order to adopt a global view of the climate and Man’s impact on these essential ecosystems.

Practical info: