Step up for the Beausoleil staircase race!

Nine categories, from U17s to veterans, can take part in this unusual race - © Monaco Tribune

The town of Beausoleil’s famous stairs will host the annual competition, on Saturday, March 23.

The race requires both physical performance and strong concentration. Open to anyone born in 2008 or earlier, the 24th edition will give you a chance to push your limits.

The course has 427 steps over 350 metres in length, with a positive altitude difference of 70 metres over five flights. The race starts at 10 am at the foot of the Riviera stairs, on the boulevard de la République, and finishes at avenue du Professor Langevin. Participants can collect their bibs from 8 am to 9.30 am ahead of the event. There is a fee of 10 euros.

Unusual sports: the Beausoleil stairs

In parallel to the individual event, the town is also hosting the relay race again. The event was a great success last year, with local clubs taking part, such as the Beausoleil Football Club, the PTA, and Bellevue middle school’s sports association. The price per team is 20 euros.

Registration is open. To sign up, head over to the town’s website or sport-up.fr.

