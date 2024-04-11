Princess Stephanie receives Winnie Byanyima, Director of UNAIDS

Winnie Byanyima has been in office for almost five years and is in regular contact with the Princess - © Frédéric Nebinger / Fight Aids Monaco

Discussions focused on the fight against AIDS during the two-day visit.

As President of Fight Aids Monaco, Princess Stéphanie met Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), on Tuesday 9 April during a two-day working visit to Monaco.

The visit began with a formal audience with Prince Albert II, followed by a presentation by Fight Aids Monaco at its premises. “We may be a small country, but we can accomplish big things,” said Princess Stéphanie in a press release, adding: “Our charity is a place where everyone is treated with dignity and without judgement. Fight Aids Monaco is about giving life.”

Winnie Byanyima presented the Princess with an honorary plaque for her role as UNAIDS International Goodwill Ambassador and for her involvement with Fight Aids Monaco – © Frédéric Nebinger / Fight Aids Monaco

Winnie Byanyima learned about the day-to-day work carried out by Princess Stéphanie and the rest of the Fight Aids team, and was able to talk to Christine Barca and Sabine Steiner-Toesca, General Secretary and Treasurer respectively, as well as the charity’s permanent staff, accompanying volunteers and affiliate members. “It’s a story of love, humanity and caring for people who are often alone, and I’ve seen it with my own eyes,” said the Director of UNAIDS in an interview with the Princess on Monaco Info.

Fight Aids turns 20 soon

“Fight Aids is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and to be able to welcome Winnie Byanyima, the Director of UNAIDS, makes us feel proud and honoured,” said the Princess on the Monegasque TV channel. The meeting between the two women ended with the display of a quilt made by the charity’s affiliate members, in memory of AIDS victims.