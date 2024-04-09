Three takeaways from AS Monaco’s vital triumph over Rennes

Despite being pushed hard in their fiercely contested clash with Stade Rennais, AS Monaco did just enough to claim their first home win of 2024 thanks to Maghnes Akliouche’s strike.

In a game where both teams had a man sent off and the goalkeepers from each outfit shone brightly, this was a crucial three points for Monaco ahead of colossal upcoming clashes with fellow Champions League chasers Brest and Lille.

With this in mind, this gives us the opportunity to focus on three takeaways from this encounter.

First home win of 2024

It may have taken longer than expected, but AS Monaco finally won their first home match of 2024, as they recorded their first victory at the Stade Louis II since December 3 when they defeated Montpellier.

Brilliantly ending their six game winless streak in the Principality, which has been in stark contrast to their marvellous away form, by defeating Rennes in this crunch game was key for their Champions League qualification hopes, especially with those massive aforementioned matches on the horizon.

Now up to 24 points taken from their home fixtures, which is well below their 28 gained on the road, they’ll be hoping this is the catalyst for an uptick in form on their own turf, with big games still remaining vs. Lille, Clermont Foot and Nantes.

Monaco’s home form this season

Cutting a delighted figure following this triumph, coach Adi Hutter’s words illustrated what a huge result this was. “It’s a very big victory, which interrupts the series at home, and an important result against this good team,” he insisted.

“I’m happy to find success at home again. I was very happy with our first half, but then we weren’t as good in the second. But in the end, it’s a great success.”

Gifted youngster Akliouche then added: “We had the desire to win the three points and obtain this first victory at the Stade Louis II in this year 2024. It’s done, so we are fully satisfied. We were keen to do well at home, in front of our supporters, and to remain strong until the end. It’s important for a team aiming for Europe, we know that, so we really wanted to hold on till the end of the match.”

Majecki’s heroics

The remarkable form of Radoslaw Majecki rolls on since taking over from Philipp Kohn, as the Polish goalkeeper produced another sublime showing to play a pivotal role in earning all three points for Les Monegasques.

Coming up big when his team needed him to claim his third clean sheet in the last five matches, he emphatically demonstrated his quality on his way to making seven saves.

@ASM

Particularly drawing the plaudits with his spectacular double save to deny Amine Gouiri and Benjamin Bourigeaud in quick succession, where his anticipation, reflexes and wicked reactions caught the eye, plus by chiming in with slick stops to keep out the likes of Martin Terrier and Ludovic Blas, Rennes just couldn’t breach the Monaco fortress.

On a night where he and opposite number Steve Mandanda shone, this encounter served as a further testament to what an integral member of the squad Majecki has grown into, as he’s grasped his opportunities magnificently to make the No.1 spot his own.

Akliouche’s wizardry comes to the fore

Fresh from his man of the match display vs. Metz last week, Akliouche backed this up superbly by putting in an outstanding shift against Rennes.

Scoring the only goal of the game to showcase why he’s such an exciting talent and a huge difference maker for Les Rouge et Blanc, the 22-year-old was a constant thorn in the side of Rennes.

Intelligent with his movement to exploit vacant spaces either side of Rennes’ rearguard, dovetailing wonderfully with his teammates, making things happen with his crafty passing and flexing his muscles on the dribble, Monaco’s creative genius brought so much to the table going forward.

@ASM

Going from strength to strength and feeling right at home at the elite level, the man with seven goals in all competitions proved his worth on the big stage yet again.

“I am happy with his development. He is having a fantastic season while still being a young player. We must not forget that this is only his second season in Ligue 1. As soon as I arrived, I immediately saw his talent. Maybe before he lacked aggression in duels and wasn’t decisive enough. Today, he has seven goals and three assists. I’m happy with his performance, he gave us the victory and the three points this evening,” insisted Hutter.

Set to be a valuable figure in the all-important run-in whether starting or coming off the bench, watch for the playmaking magician to stamp his mark on many more occasions in the sprint to the finish line in Ligue 1. He’s just that good.