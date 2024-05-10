Bid for a bear in support of Monaco Disease Power

At the first edition in 2023, 25 giant stuffed animals were sold at auction © Paul Charoy/ Monaco Tribune

The highly original auction will take place on Tuesday, May 14 at 5.00 pm in the Hotel Paris patio, which will become a fairy tale setting for the occasion.

The stars of the event: 20 bears, sponsored by Monegasque brands and the world-renowned auctioneer who, for the second time in his career, will be in a bear costume!

The idea is the brainchild of Karelle Traverso who dedicates the auction to her older sister, Delphine, who Karelle unfortunately lost. Delphine had both motor and mental disabilities, and it was only natural that Karelle should become involved with the Monaco Disease Power charity.

Monaco Disease Power: caring for young people with disabilities

Last year over €23,600 were raised for the charity to finance the creation of an inclusive building, for young adults who no longer have their place in a children’s structure, and who do not yet have a place in an adult centre.

Everyone, children and parents, is welcome to attend. And everyone’s contribution, however small, will be warmly welcomed. “There will be no small donors, just big hearts,” the organisers remind us.