Photos

Prince Albert II visits exhibition and workshops at ‘World Oceans Day’

Prince Albert II visited the World Oceans Day exhibition and creative workshops © Communication Department / Stéphane Danna
Prince Albert II visited the World Oceans Day exhibition and creative workshops © Communication Department / Stéphane Danna
On June 8, 2024, ‘World Oceans Day’, the Sovereign attended the event that took place at Monaco Monte-Carlo train station.

A special event at Monaco Monte-Carlo railway station to mark World Oceans Day. An art exhibition and immersive workshops were the order of the day, so that all ages could join in the noble cause of protecting the oceans.

Virginie Atlan, President and founder of Nous Les Ambitieux!, and Ylan Anoufa, a French artist, oversaw the day. The event rewarded the young students from the “Mission Jeunesse”project, launched this year by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, through an international competition in which all French-speaking schoolchildren could take part.

Prince Albert II honoured the event with his presence, and discovered a touching universe.

© Communication Department / Stéphane Danna