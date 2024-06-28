Princess Caroline attends joyous awards ceremony at Pavillon Bosio

The students had their photo taken with Princess Caroline and Mélanie-Antoinette de Massy © Ed Wright Images / Monaco Town Council

All the students took part, with some being rewarded by the jury.

The 2024 prize-giving ceremony at the École Supérieure d’Arts Plastiques – Pavillon Bosio was held under threatening skies on Tuesday, but the atmosphere was nonetheless enthusiastic.

To mark the occasion, Princess Caroline and Mélanie-Antoinette de Massy both took part in the celebrations in the Cour d’Honneur at Monaco Town Hall. They warmly congratulated the newly graduated students.

Remarkable growth and enriching projects

Jean-Marc Deoriti-Castellini, Deputy Mayor and Delegate for the Pavillon Bosio, set the tone in his opening speech: “The Pavillon Bosio, under the remarkable leadership of the management team and all the teaching staff, is experiencing great growth, both in terms of the higher education curriculum, with highly diversified, high-quality activities that attest to the school’s growing appeal.”

The school’s Director, Thierry Leviez, then took the floor, underlining the school’s vitality and increasing appeal, particularly through all the projects that have taken place over the year. With a show staged at the Espace Léo Ferré featuring writer Chloé Delaume, a dozen conferences, half a dozen exhibitions, international juries and a host of guests for workshops, life at the Pavillon has been eventful this year.

Thierry Leviez, scenography expert and new director of the Pavillon Bosio

100% success rate

The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the presentation of diplomas to the students. And with good reason: the results were once again excellent. There was 100% success in the Diplôme National d’Art (DNA), which 12 candidates passed, and the Diplôme National Supérieur d’Expression Plastique en Art & Scénographie (DNSEP), which 11 students sat.

Special prizes were also presented to reward peer support, the ability to overcome obstacles and quality of contract work. Finally, deserving young talents from the public workshops were also rewarded during the evening.