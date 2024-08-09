Paris 2024: pleasant surprise for AS Monaco water-polo coach refereeing Croatia-USA match

Sébastien Dervieux had already officiated at the women’s water polo final at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

French international referee Sébastien Dervieux, who is in charge of the water polo section at AS Monaco, had his second Olympic experience on Monday 5 August. And what an experience it was!

The former swimmer refereed the men’s Croatia-USA match at Paris La Défense Arena, just after wife Céline performed the’ three knocks’ ceremony. “I didn’t know, I found out when it happened. Hearing my wife’s name sent shivers down my spine. Then I had to refocus immediately on the match,” said Sébastien Dervieux. The gesture, before each session of each discipline, aims to create a strong bond between spectators and athletes. Beyond the theatrical reference, it reminds everyone that each sporting event is a unique performance that deserves the audience’s attention and respect.

In total, nearly 15,000 people attended the match, which was won by the USA (14-11). Even Prince Albert II, Princess Alexandra of Hanover and her companion Ben-Sylvester Strautmann were in the stands.