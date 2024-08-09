Prince Albert II talks about Olympic magic and Monegasques’ performance

The Sovereign has been closely following the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Here are his thoughts.

Athletics, basketball, volleyball, judo, swimming… As a great sports fan, Prince Albert II has been in the stands for many of the events at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. So it was only natural that he should share his impressions about the competition with Monaco Info.

A few days before the closing ceremony, Prince Albert II expressed his admiration for the latest edition of the Olympic Games. He began by saying that “these are very beautiful games,” that “there were a number of concerns at the beginning, certain apprehensions on many different levels.” In the end, “they have taken place in an extraordinary spirit, with enthusiasm and incredible participation from the public.” For the Sovereign, the unbridled enthusiasm shown by the spectators “will give a boost not only to French sport but to the Olympic movement in general.”

Prince Albert II’s view on the Monegasque delegation

The Monaco Info journalist mentioned the Monegasque delegation, which was exemplary in terms of parity with three female and three male athletes. Prince Albert II answered, “We would have liked to see different results. I don’t mean medals, but we might have ranked a little higher,” he said, before stressing the very essence of the Olympic Games, adding: ‘But there we are, that’s sport, that’s competition. The Olympic Games are an exceptional competition, a sports festival and of course there’s much more to it than that!”

Although none of the Monegasque athletes won any Olympic medals, Princess Charlene’s husband nonetheless praised their performances: “I’m very proud of our participation overall, and they have been a credit to the Principality.