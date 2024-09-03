Analysis: Kassoum Ouattara continuing his quality progress under Hutter at AS Monaco

The performance of Kassoum Ouattara was certainly one of the highlights from AS Monaco’s hard-fought and dramatic 1-1 draw with RC Lens at the Stade Louis II.

Brought into the starting line-up in place of the recently departed Ismail Jakobs, who’s just joined Galatasaray, the exciting young Frenchman produced a display full of upside.

Repaying the faith of manager Adi Hutter, just like he did on many occasions last season, the 19-year-old slotted in brilliantly at left-back.

Fulfilling his roles and responsibilities impressively on both sides of the ball, there were many positives to take from his output.

To kick things off with his offensive contributions, and his movement is a good place to start, for he played his part individually and collectively.

Rotating smartly with his nearby nominal winger, Eliesse Ben Seghir, the pair mixed things up shrewdly to keep their opponents guessing. Not only did they take turns edging infield or holding the width, but they also alternated between playing higher or deeper, which caused dilemmas for opponents in terms of who should be marking who.

In doing so, Ouattara was able to embark on underlaps and overlaps and inject plenty of width and depth to attacks while Ben Seghir could still get dangerous between the lines and out wide, but also enjoy more time and space to dictate proceedings from deeper full-back positions.

Ouattara and Ben Seghir rotating

It was also worth noting how Denis Zakaria would occasionally join forces with the talented duo to pop in wide areas, in full-back zones and in advanced offensive locations to compound issues for Les Sang et Or.

Ouattara, Zakaria and Ben Seghir joining forces smartly

When hugging the touchline, Ouattara intelligently timed his runs and relished every chance to join in attacks to be a fine outlet for through balls in behind and to receive switches of play. This was helped by the fact ASM’s front four regularly were central to get within close proximity to combine with one another in advantageous positions and pull apart the Lens backlines in and around the box.

Crafty run into the final third

Nicely timed run in behind to add width and depth to the attack

What’s more, Ouattara took turns at pushing high in build-up or being situated deeper, with the latter creating some particularly good openings, for former ASM man Ruben Aguilar would press him, which manufactured huge spaces behind him for Les Monegasques’ forwards to exploit.

Ouattara’s Heat Map vs. Lens

The athletic Ouattara’s passing and ball carrying added to his worth, for he struck some tidy long balls, engaged in some neat combination play, hit the odd line breaker and powered upfield sharply with his speed and skill on the dribble.

Superb line breaking pass

Defensively holding his own as well, many positives could be gained from his stopping work. Pressing aggressively when his marker dropped deep with their back to goal, following runners diligently, knowing when to leave his man to help a colleague and strong in the challenge, he hardly put a foot wrong.

Great pressing as he leaves his man to make the intervention

Quality pressing to win back the ball high

Fast, agile and reading the play coherently, this ensured he was on hand to handle himself admirably in 1v1s, where his anticipation, reaction times and rangy arms and legs assisted him in impeding foes and reaching in to force turnovers.

Attentive, awake to threats and surveying his surroundings wisely, the way he made good decisions when to step up, drop back, shift across or offer covering support added to his worth.

With Hutter mentioning he’ll need to use all of his squad in what will be a hectic schedule for his side this term, having Ouattara playing at such a high level to accompany Caio Henrique at left-back is good news for Monaco.

Having come on and leaps and bounds since joining last November from Amiens for just €2 million, this crusade looms as another key period in his development, where he’ll gain crucial extra experience domestically and in the Champions League.

“I feel that I am progressing. Since my arrival, I have been used more as a counter-attacker, due to the fact that I played as a piston. It’s a special system. We have to defend up front and manage the space behind us,” he insisted back in March.

“During the last matches, I was positioned as a full-back in a four-man defence, you have to adapt and show your solidity. I gathered a lot of information. My goal is to work and progress as much as possible. The coach gives me his confidence and the goal is to give it back on the pitch.”

Proving he’s ready to step up to the plate when needed, loving playing in Hutter’s offensively-geared system and possessing all the talent to succeed at the highest level, following his progress will be intriguing.

Boasting all the tools to keep making fantastic strides and with Jakobs leaving for Turkey, watch for Ouattara to keep going from strength to strength on his path to fulfilling his tremendous potential.

His accomplished body of work against Lens yet again underlined precisely why the future’s so bright for the gifted youngster.