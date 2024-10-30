Following in big brother’s footsteps, Arthur Leclerc is Italian champion at Monza

The curtain came down on the final act of the Italian Gran Turismo Endurance Championship at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza on Sunday. The Monegasque driver Arthur Leclerc, Tommaso Mosca and Giancarlo Fisichella clinched the title in the CIGT Endurance GT3 category with brio.

Monza, often referred to as the ‘temple of speed’, was once again the setting for an epic competition after Scuderia Ferrari’s visit and Charles Leclerc’s stunning Formula 1 victory there at the beginning of September.

With twelve Ferraris lining up on the grid, the tension was high. The Scuderia Baldini team, led by the talented Arthur Leclerc, thrilled the fans in their Ferrari 296 GT3, number 27.

Trailing the leaders by just 2 points as they went into the final round, Arthur Leclerc, Tommaso Mosca and Giancarlo Fisichella knew that every lap would count. They showed exceptional determination this weekend. After shining in qualifying, they managed to withstand the pressure and take the coveted GT3 overall title.

A memorable season

The season was full of highlights, but nothing could match the excitement of this final race. After weeks of hard work and preparation, they were rewarded with success after their performance at Monza. Arthur Leclerc and his team have proved that they are ready to rise to any challenge.

The Leclerc-Mosca-Fisichella trio have finally achieved their dream. The joy and euphoria were palpable on the podium, as they celebrated their success with their supporters. Scuderia Baldini has shown that unity and cohesion are essential to prevail in such a competitive sport.

With this victory at Monza, Arthur Leclerc and Scuderia Baldini have ushered in a new era. Their success only strengthens their desire to build on this momentum and aim for new heights in the years to come.

