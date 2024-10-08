Prince Albert II returns to Belfort to celebrate historic ties and discover innovations

The Prince previously visited the city six years ago.

Prince Albert II was in Belfort on Thursday 3 October for a visit that touched on history and innovation.

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

The aim of the trip was to “maintain historical ties and promote them, but also initiate partnerships in a number of fields,” as the Sovereign, who is also Count of Belfort, explained to Monaco Info.

After a welcome at the Town Hall by the Mayor, Damien Meslot, and the President of the Conseil Départemental, Florian Bouquet, the Prince headed over to the city limits to unveil a plaque attesting to its membership of the network of Grimaldi historic sites.

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

A shared commitment to protecting the environment

Prince Albert II took advantage of his visit to Belfort to learn about the town’s initiatives in terms of sustainable development and environmental protection. He visited a renewable hydrogen production and distribution station that supplies part of the greater Belfort area’s bus fleet.

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

Prince Albert II then headed to the Alstom site, where he was able to see the Group’s hydrogen projects and the new TGV Ms, the 5th generation of TGVs and therefore the future of rail transport.

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

The visit concluded at Belfort’s Citadelle, which offers a panoramic view of the Territoire de Belfort.