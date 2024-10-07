Princess Charlene lights up Monte-Carlo Casino for Pink October

On Friday 4 October, the Place du Casino was decked out in pink under the patronage of Princess Charlene, who was appointed Honorary President of the Pink Ribbon Monaco non-profit in January. The event kicked off Octobre Rose (Pink October), a worldwide campaign to raise awareness of, and combat, breast cancer.

Every year, Pink Ribbon Monaco lights up some of the Principality’s most emblematic landmarks, to raise awareness about this vital cause. Since its creation in 2011, the charity has proved to be a mainstay in the fight against breast cancer.

By focusing on education and prevention, the aim is to inform the public about the importance of early detection. Thanks to Princess Charlene’s involvement, the charity is able to strengthen its message and commitment to women’s health.

Natasha Frost-Savio :the driving force behind the charity

As head of Pink Ribbon, Natasha Frost-Savio is determination personified. Raised between London, Monaco and Los Angeles, she was deeply affected by breast cancer, having seen her grandmother battle the disease. Her experience has led her to take action to challenge taboos and encourage screening.

Natasha believes that it is essential for every woman to make preventive measures part of her routine. “Early awareness must become second nature,” she says, forcefully.

Monaco: a beacon of hope and solidarity

With a burning desire to see things change, Natasha firmly believes that Monaco, with its cultural diversity, is the ideal place to carry out that mission. “All the different communities come together here. That’s the beauty of it,” she says.

Lighting the Place du Casino in pink is not just a pretty picture, but a call to action for a future without breast cancer.

Princess Charlene, Natasha Frost-Savio and Stéphane Valeri, CEO of the Société des Bains de Mer Mathilde Le Clerc, Christophe Robino, Stéphane Valeri, Princesse Charlen, Natasha Frost-Savio, Céline Cottalorda and Benoîte Rousseau de Sevelinges

Photo credits: Éric Mathon / Prince’s Palace and Stéphane Danna / Communication Department.

