Health professionals from the Princess Grace Hospital Centre will be on hand in various spots around the Principality.

Octobre Rose – Pink October – is an annual breast cancer awareness campaign. Many actions are organised throughout the month of October with the triple aim of raising awareness about breast cancer, spreading the message about the importance of early cancer detection and raising funds for research.

The CHPG is making staff available on Tuesday 4 October and Thursday 6 October from 11am to 2pm at the CHPG, in the lobby of the Tour Maternité (Maternity Tower). Professionals will also be present at the Condamine Market on Saturday 8 October from 9am to midday. By all means stop by and see them, no appointment is needed and everyone is welcome.

The slogan “SeinPLE COMME UN DEPISTAGE” – a French play on words involving ‘sein = breast’ and ‘simple’, to keep people ‘abreast’ (!) on how easy screening is, was thought up by staff for use on the hospital’s communication materials.

© CHPG

It is estimated that breast cancer affects 52,000 women a year in France, i.e. one woman in eight. It is therefore the most common form of cancer in women, but if it is caught early enough, nine out of ten patients can be cured.