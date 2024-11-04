Prince Albert II expresses support for King of Spain after deadly floods

Spain, and Valencia in particular, recorded over 400 litres per square metre in places.

Following the violent downpours that hit Valencia and the surrounding area, causing major flooding and mudslides that devastated part of the country and had caused over 150 deaths at the time of writing, Prince Albert II sent an official dispatch to the King of Spain, Felipe VI. In it, he expresses his condolences and support for the entire nation.

“Your Majesty,

It was with deep sadness that I learned of the terrible floods that have swept through your country, causing so much loss of life and destruction. At this difficult time, my thoughts are with the bereaved and injured, and with all those affected by this tragedy.

On behalf of the Principality of Monaco and on my own behalf, I would like to express my solidarity with the Spanish people and our compassion in the face of the ordeal they are going through. We salute the courage of the rescue teams and all those who are working together to help the victims.

Your Majesty, please accept my sincere condolences and my support in this terrible ordeal.

Albert, Prince of Monaco”