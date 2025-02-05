Jack Penrod, Founder of Nikki Beach Hospitality Group Passes Away at 85

“Penrod’s legacy will continue to thrive through Nikki Beach, the brand he created as a Celebration of Life, uniting communities in iconic destinations around the world” reads the Group’s press release.

Jack Penrod, the Owner & Chairman of Nikki Beach Hospitality Group, the global luxury lifestyle company, lost his courageous battle with cancer on Monday, 3 February 2025.

Born during the Great Depression along with five siblings, his journey from humble beginnings was a story of remarkable success, resilience, and impact. Starting as a line cook he went on to own one of the largest McDonald’s franchises, then found further success through a number of bars and restaurants he owned in Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Daytona. Penrod’s Beach Club on South Beach, launched in 1988 helping to transform a quiet retirement community into a vibrant resort destination. In recognition of his role transforming Miami Beach, the State of Florida, Miami-Dade County, and the City of Miami Beach officially named 17 April 2012, “Jack Penrod Day” to honor his contributions to the community.

Nikki Beach was founded on the former Penrod’s Beach Club site to honour the memory of his daughter Nicole, tragically killed in a car accident at just 18 years old. With its “Celebration of Life” philosophy, Nikki Beach has since grown into a global luxury lifestyle and hospitality brand, whose bywords are music, dining, and celebration.

In contrast to immense tragedy in his life – he also lost his grandson in 2023 as well as his second daughter at the age of 55 – Penrod embraced a life of incredible adventure. He was a keen diver, pilot, and thrill-seeker with an unwavering devotion to family and friends. His remarkable story is contained in his autobiography, One Grand Adventure: Becoming Rich in Business, Family and Life, released in 2023.

Mentorship, generosity, and vision

“His boundless enthusiasm for life and business left a lasting impression on everyone he encountered. Through his mentorship, generosity, and vision, he touched the lives of countless individuals — friends, colleagues, employees, and guests who were inspired by his passion and kindness. His influence extended far beyond his businesses, shaping communities and creating lifelong connections around the world,” reads the release.

“I shared an extraordinary life with Jack. As a life partner, father, and businessman, he was everything one could ever dream of. Jack was humble, loving, intelligent, and kind — genuine to his core, with an adventurous spirit that was truly magnetic. His children and I loved him deeply, and we will keep his spirit alive through years of cherished memories,” said Jack’s wife and Nikki Beach CEO, Lucia Penrod. “He meant so much to so many, leaving a lasting impact on everyone he met. He inspired people to reach for the stars and never give up. It was my deepest privilege to be his wife. We will continue to spread happiness and love for family and friends all over the world and he will live forever in our hearts.”

Lucia, his wife of 30 years and who co-founded the company alongside Jack, took over as CEO in 2023, with a global leadership team based in Miami, Barcelona, Dubai and France.

Jack is survived by Lucia, their children, Jake and Isabella, children Michele and Michael from his first marriage to Annette Yarborough as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren and two sisters.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Jack’s memory to Nikki Cares, the 501(c)3 charity he launched. These can can be made via Zelle using the email address AP@nikkibeach.com.

