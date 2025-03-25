Black Eyed Peas and Craig David: The concert that will put Monaco in pole position during Grand Prix week

The Big Art Festival will transform Monaco into the epicentre of luxury and international music on May 23rd with an exceptional gala that promises to dazzle the global elite.

The Black Eyed Peas, the iconic multiple Grammy Award-winning group, will set Monaco’s stage ablaze. Known for their global hits like “I Gotta Feeling,” “Where Is The Love?” and “Boom Boom Pow,” the group promises an electrifying show that will keep guests dancing all night.

The evening will be further enhanced by the exceptional presence of Craig David, whose R&B and garage melodies have conquered the world. The British artist, with hits like “7 Days,” “Fill Me In,” and “Walking Away,” will bring an additional touch of sophistication to this exceptional night.

The ultimate luxury experience

This exclusive gala, orchestrated by the Big Art Festival in one of the most prestigious establishments of the Société des Bains de Mer, will merge haute cuisine and world-class entertainment. Guests, including international celebrities and influential personalities, will be immersed in an atmosphere of absolute opulence and refinement.

With tickets ranging from €1,200 to €5,000 per person, this evening promises to be the highlight of Monaco’s social calendar. The Big Art Festival, founded in 2021 and part of Berin Iglesias Holding, continues to set new standards in the field of luxury events worldwide.

Practical information