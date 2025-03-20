Critérium Cycliste de Monaco: Road disruption from 22 to 23 March for 50th edition

Port Hercule will be welcoming an anniversary edition of the prestigious Critérium Cycliste this Sunday 23 March, resulting in significant traffic diversions in the centre of the Principality.

Port Hercule is getting ready to break out the bunting for the 50th edition of the Critérium Cycliste de Monaco. The event takes place on Quai Albert Ier on Sunday 23 March, with competitors racing on route de la Piscine, Avenue J.F. Kennedy and Boulevard Albert Ier. As in previous years, the large-scale event will require considerable planning to ensure the safety of all concerned.

Traffic restrictions: what you need to know

Motorists may have to make some changes to their usual routine starting the day before the event. From Saturday 22 March at 11 pm until Sunday 23 March at 6.30 pm, traffic on the boulevard Albert Ier will be limited to its “side lane”. The uphill lanes on Quai Antoine Ier, between the Route de la Piscine and the Boulevard Albert Ier, will be closed to traffic.

More restrictions will be in force on race day. From 6.30 am to 6.30 pm, traffic will be prohibited on several strategic routes:

The Darse Sud (South jetty)

Route de la Piscine

Avenue JF Kennedy

Quai des États-Unis (between the restricted-access quay area and the intersection with route de la Piscine)

There will also be one-way traffic from the start of the Quai Antoine Ier, after the Rocher Noghès tunnel, to the Esplanade des Pêcheurs.

Parking: plan ahead

Parking restrictions will also be in force. From Saturday 22 March at 11 pm to Sunday 23 March at 6.30 pm, parking will be prohibited on:

The Quai Antoine 1er between the Rocher-Noghès tunnel and the car park

Boulevard Albert Ier in its entirety

Route de la Piscine

The Jules Soccal wharf

The Darse Sud (South jetty)

The Louis Chiron turn

Quai des États-Unis (between the restricted-access area and the intersection with route de la Piscine)

Impact on public transport

Users of Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco (CAM) buses will also have to take the following changes into account:

The “Stade Nautique” and “Princesse Antoinette (Gare)” stops will be on the street itself.

Bus route 1 will be diverted to Avenue d’Ostende from 6.30 am to 6.30 pm, and will not serve several stops: “Kennedy”, “Auditorium Rainier III”, “Portier”, “Spélugues”, “Citronniers” and “Place du Casino”

This 50th edition of the Critérium Cycliste de Monaco promises to be a memorable sporting event for the Principality, requiring these temporary but necessary measures to ensure the success of the event and the safety of participants and spectators alike.