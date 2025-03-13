In pictures: AIHM celebrates 80th anniversary in presence of Prince Albert II

The event was attended by Pierre-André Chiappori, Minister for Finance and the Economy, Prince Albert II, Alberte Escande, AIHM President, Stéphane Valeri, Chairman and CEO of SBM, and Christophe Robino, Minister for Health and Social Affairs © Communication Department - Stéphane Danna

The Association des Industries Hôtelières Monegasques (AIHM – Monegasque Hospitality Industries Association) organised a memorable celebration of 80 years of dedication and excellence, at the Hôtel Hermitage, in the presence of the Sovereign, Government Ministers, and many key players from the hotel industry. Chaired by Alberte Escande, the association defends the interests of professionals and promotes Monaco as a luxury destination.

The Association des Industries Hôtelières Monegasques (AIHM) marked an important milestone on Tuesday as it celebrated its 80th anniversary at the Hôtel Hermitage. The prestigious event was honoured by the presence of Prince Albert II, highlighting the organisation’s important role in the development and image of the Principality’s hotel sector.

The Sovereign, accompanied by the Government Ministers, praised the AIHM’s dedication, under the leadership of Alberte Escande, as it works with determination to defend the interests of Monegasque hospitality professionals.

With 100 members, the AIHM plays a key role in promoting and energising Monegasque neighbourhoods, ensuring that the industry maintains both excellence and competitiveness.

