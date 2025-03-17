Jean-Jacques Risso takes up reins at CSM

The Centre Scientifique de Monaco (CSM -Monaco Scientific Centre) has a new president, namely Dr Jean-Jacques Risso, a world-renowned specialist in deep diving physiology, who opens a new chapter in the history of this centre of excellence.

Born in Monaco on 27 September 1958, Jean-Jacques Risso embodies Monégasque excellence in the scientific field. A graduate of the University of Lyon I, where he defended his PhD thesis on high-pressure nervous syndrome, Dr Risso has established himself as an international reference in the field of human physiology in underwater environments.

Advertising

A track record of excellence in research

The new president of the CSM began his career in 1980 as a non-military research engineer. For over four decades, he devoted his work to studying the impact of high pressure on the central nervous system at the Centre d’Études et de la Recherche Appliquées à la Marine (CERAM), a research unit in the French army.

His expertise led him to head the Operational Underwater Research Team at the Armed Forces Biomedical Research Institute (IRBA). A prolific author, he has contributed to over 130 scientific publications, considerably expanding knowledge in his specialist field.

A symbolic succession at the head of a prestigious institution

Jean-Jacques Risso succeeds Professor Patrick Rampal, an emblematic figure who directed the CSM for twenty years. In his statement, the new president paid tribute to his predecessor for his ‘remarkable work’ in developing ‘a modern and multidisciplinary research centre.’

Dr Risso expressed his ‘great pride’ and ‘enthusiasm’ at joining the CSM, and thanked the Sovereign and the Prince’s Government for their faith in him.

Denis Allemand after almost 40 years with CSM: “I’m not giving up research”

An ambitious vision for the future

“This post is a major responsibility,” stressed Dr Risso, aware of the CSM’s international reputation. It is recognised for “its excellence in the fields of marine biology, polar biology and human health.”

The new president intends to continue the “innovative, relevant and indispensable programmes for the preservation of our environment and the construction of a sustainable future” that have forged the CSM’s reputation.

Jean-Jacques Risso will be supported by an experienced team, with Dr Sylvie Tambutté providing scientific leadership for the CSM and Delphine Frappier overseeing the financial, administrative and human resources management of the organisation.