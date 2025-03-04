Prince Albert II visits Hubert Clérissi: Espaces Ciselés exhibition

Prince Albert II, accompanied by Nadia Omiecinski and Philippe Clerissi, Monegasque painter Hubert Clérissi’s children, took time out to admire the works on display in the Exhibition Hall on Quai Antoine 1er.

With the Mayor of Monaco Georges Marsan and Karyn Ardisson Salopek, his Deputy in charge of Culture, as well as Françoise Gamerdinger, Director of Cultural Affairs in attendance, the Sovereign stopped in front of several works representing the Principality of Monaco.

Several of the painter’s sketches and drafts are also on display Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

Karyn Ardisson Salopek explained: “This exhibition, organised as a tribute to the artist to mark the 100th anniversary of his birth (1923-2023), is of particular significance to the Town Council. The local authority was keen to support the event that the artist’s children have been planning for several years.”

Hubert Clérissi was a friend of Prince Rainier III © Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

A friend of Prince Rainier III, the painter Hubert Clérissi kept many photos taken with Prince Albert II’s father. The Sovereign was able to discover the fine images and recall fond memories.

The exhibition Hubert Clérissi: Espaces Ciselés is organised by Monaco Town Council in collaboration with the Prince’s Government Department of Cultural Affairs, the Pavillon Bosio and the Villa Arson in Nice.

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

The exhibition runs until 12 March 2025, with free admission from 11am to 6pm. Come along to the Quai Antoine 1er Exhibition Hall to discover works with a strong Monegasque flavour!