In pictures: Prince Albert II and elegant Princess Charlene visit Monte-Carlo’s nursery

Through their visit, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene demonstrated their support for early childhood care in the Principality, in a modern and secure environment that is conducive to helping Monaco's youngest residents thrive © Éric Mathon / Prince's Palace

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene inaugurated the completely refurbished premises of the Monte-Carlo nursery on Tuesday 25 February. Accompanied by Monaco’s Mayor Georges Marsan, the Prince and Princess showed their support for the major project carried out by the local authorities.

Greeted by Mayor Georges Marsan and several other elected representatives, the Princely Couple were able to see the changes that have been made after several months of building work. The centre reopened on 16 January. The newly modernised creche provides a safe environment that is designed to cater for children aged 2 months to 2 years.

The project was carried out by a partnership involving the Town Council’s technical departments, architect Franck Bourgery and local businesses. The Mayor stressed the importance of the refurbishment, praising the coordination of the different council departments and restating the significance of early-age policies. “Helping families means we secure the continuity of our unique social model. We can be justly proud of being able to meet their requirements and expectations,” he said.

© Éric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

A blessing and a tour of the new facilities

Father Jean Ariel Bauza Salinas blessed the premises before the Sovereign Prince and Princess Charlene visited the new nursery facilities, accompanied by Jean-Luc Magnani, Head of the Early Childhood and Families Department. The Princely Couple was able to see the improvements made to promote the well-being and development of young children.

The creche, now with a capacity of 36 cots, is a vital facility for Monegasque families, and the renovation represents a new chapter for the historic site, which first opened in 1997. A complete refurbishment of the annex, designed for an older age group, is also planned for the near future.

© Éric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

