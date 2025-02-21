In pictures: sublime Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II attend exceptional charity event in Courchevel

The Princely Couple, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and wife Alicia, with guests of honour at the third charity gala in Courchevel © Eric Mathon / Prince's Palace

The Ineos Club House in Courchevel hosted the third charity gala in aid of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation and the Courchevel Sports Club on Thursday, 20 February. Honorary chair Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, as well as over 200 personalities from the worlds of sport, art and business, gathered to support youngsters and sporting values.

Dressed in an elegant long black gown, the Monegasque Sovereign’s wife, Princess Charlene, graced the third edition of the charity dinner in aid of her Foundation and the children of the Courchevel Sports Club.

The prestigious event is part of the dynamic of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the build-up to the 2030 Winter Olympics, where Courchevel will be hosting events. It served as a reminder of the importance of educating children through sport, with a particular focus on drowning prevention and the development of young athletes.

The Prince and Princess and Sebastian Coe, President of World Athletics, with guests of honour. The Princely Couple with members of the Courchevel Sports Club. © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Prestige auction and raffle

One of the highlights of the charity gala was the silent auction, with auctioneer Jussi Pylkkänen holding the gavel. Nearly thirty exclusive prizes were up for auction, including rare objects and exclusive experiences. Among the treasures for sale, bidders vied for unique works of art, private meetings with sports champions and exceptional experiences in the world of sport.

All the funds raised will be channelled to educational and sporting initiatives, in particular drowning prevention and support for young athletes.

The evening continued with a raffle that was full of surprises. Every ticket sold raised more money for causes supported by the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation and the Courchevel Sports Club. The second fundraiser further emphasised the charitable dimension of the event, pooling the guests’ generosity toward a common goal: to provide children from the Principality and the Savoyard resort with a better future.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

