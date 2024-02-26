Monaco's Best
Princess Charlene radiant at second charity gala in Courchevel

By Milla Lanciego
Published on 26 February 2024
1 minute read
princess-charlene-gala-courchevel
The Prince and Princess and Sir Jim Ratcliffe with guests of honour at the second charity gala in Courchevel © Eric Mathon / Prince's Palace
The funds raised will be donated to the Princess Charlene Foundation and the children of the Courchevel Sports Club, under the honorary presidency of Prince Albert II and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

For the second year running, the charity gala welcomed some very special guests to the Ineos Club House in Courchevel. The princely couple, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, but also Prince Alexander of Liechtenstein and his wife Princess Astrid were present at the foot of the slopes, on Saturday, February 24. Over 200 leading figures from the cultural, sports and business worlds gathered to support the two causes.

The Prince and Princess welcome members of the Courchevel Ski Club to the Palace

The Princely Couple with cellist Gabriel Guignier, pianist Stella Almondo and violinist Léo Couralet © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace
Princess Charlene, on Prince Albert II’s arm © Eric Mathon, Prince’s Palace 
Left to right:Prince Alexander of Liechtenstein, Princess Charlene, Prince Albert II and Princess Astrid of Liechtenstein © Eric Mathon/ Prince’s Palace
Guests of honour at the 2024 Charity Gala, including Princess Charlene and her brother Gareth Wittstock, Prince Albert II and Sir Jim Ratcliffe © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palac
© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace
© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Going… going….

There was no shortage of lots for the auction, with works of art, prestige wines, sports accessories signed by well-known athletes, and many others. The proceedings were led by Olivier Valmier, auctioneer at Sotheby’s, alongside the world’s best-selling contemporary French artist, Richard Orlinski. Significant donations, which will allow the two charities carry out their work in the field, focusing on education through sporting values. A recital by the pianist Stella Almondo, violinist Léo Couralet, and cellist Gabriel Guignier, provided a musical entrée to the dinner, as part of a highly memorable evening.