Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II attend exceptional charity gala in Courchevel

INEOS founder and Monegasque resident Jim Ratcliffe was also present alongside the Sovereign, as Honorary Chairman.

The Ineos Club House in Courchevel welcomed the Prince and Princess on the evening of Sunday 12 February. While the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships were taking place in the resort, Princess Charlene and the Sovereign Prince were present for a charity gala under the Honorary Presidency of the Prince and Jim Ratcliffe, at the invitation of the Courchevel Ski Club’s President, Marc Sénéchal.

Many top sportsmen and women and entrepreneurs figured among over 200 guests at the exceptional event. The young Monegasque pianist Stella Almondo also came, to give a piano recital.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Works of art, wines, culinary, tourist and artistic experiences, or sports accessories signed by famous athletes… The gala featured the auction of many items to raise funds for the Princess’ Foundation and the Courchevel Sports Club. The auction, with Christie’s International Director Julien Brunie wielding the gavel, was a great success.

Monegasque skier Arnaud Alessandria took part – © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

As a reminder, the Princess Charlene Foundation, which recently celebrated its tenth anniversary, actively works to prevent drowning and promotes education through the values of sport. As for the Club des Sports de Courchevel, its purpose is to train young people, in order to educate them about sport and to enable them to enter the high-performance sporting world.