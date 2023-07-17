Monaco's Best
In brief

Prince and Princess welcome members of Courchevel Ski Club to Palace

By Sarah Incari
Published on 17 July 2023
1 minute read
The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation received a cheque for almost 135,000 euros - © Eric Mathon / Prince's Palace
By Sarah Incari
- 17 July 2023
1 minute read

A cheque was presented during the visit, which took place on Monday 10 July.

The event followed on from the charity gala held in Courchevel on 12 February in aid of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation and the children of the Courchevel Sports Club. As was the case at the winter event, INEOS founder and Monegasque resident Sir Jim Ratcliffe was present along with the Sovereign, both of whom are Honorary Presidents of the Club.

A number of prizes were auctioned off at the dinner, held a few months ago, including sports accessories autographed by top sportsmen and women, in support of the Princess’ Foundation and the Courchevel Sports Club. As a result, the Courchevel Ski Club presented a cheque for €134,750 to Princess Charlene’s Foundation. The organisation works to prevent drowning and promotes education through the values of sport.

Also present were Marc Sénécha, President of the Courchevel Ski Club, Gareth Wittstock, Secretary General of the Foundation and Pascal Granero, Managing Director.