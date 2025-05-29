Jules Stawiecki extends AS Monaco contract until 2029

AS Monaco has announced talented goalkeeper Jules Stawiecki has extended his contract, which will keep the 18-year-old at the club until June 30, 2029.

Since joining AS Monaco in January of 2024 from Dijon FCO, the youngster has significantly improved at Les Monegasques. His progression has been highlighted by him regularly training with the first team and receiving multiple call-ups from Adi Hutter for both Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League fixtures.

© AS Monaco

“Very happy and proud to extend my contract with AS Monaco. Thanks to the club for the renewed confidence after my first full season with the Red & White,” he explained. “I also want to thank my loved ones for their support and everyone who pushes me to do my best to improve daily.”

Having featured in the Youth League this season, where the 186 cm netminder participated in all of the games played by the Monaco U19s, this allowed the gifted shot-stopper to gain further vital experience. Moreover, he also appeared in some crucial matches with the Elite Group, contributing to Djimi Traoré’s team’s run to the final of the FFF Espoirs Challenge.

© AS Monaco

Now under contract until 2029, the Dijon-born prospect is committed to AS Monaco for the long term and looks to continue along his upward trajectory in the Principality within the club’s well-established and renowned development framework.