Princess Charlene celebrates respect and rugby at Collège Charles III

It was a moving and inspiration event, as Princess Charlene presided over the “Respect Day” prize-giving ceremony, and three emblematic figures from the French rugby union team shared their experiences with over 300 Monegasque schoolchildren.

The amphitheatre at Charles III middle school became a temple of sporting values on Tuesday 29 April. “Respect Day” is the result of collaboration between PE teachers, the Solidarsport non-profit and the Monegasque Anti-Doping Committee, and it came to a climax with the exceptional presence of Princess Charlene, accompanied by her brother, Gareth Wittstock.

The 2025 edition had a special sparkle as its patron William Servat, forwards coach with the French national team, came specially to show off the Six Nations Trophy. With him, Gaëtan Boissard, physical trainer, and Mathieu Brauge, manager of the national team, gave the Year 9 (US grade 8) pupils a fascinating glimpse behind the scenes of professional rugby.

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace © Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

Princely commitment to the values of sport

The ceremony culminated in the Princess presenting the awards to the best male and female groups. She in turn was presented with a French national team shirt signed by all the players – a thoughtful gift that recognises her significant involvement in the sport.

As President of the Monegasque Rugby Federation, Princess Charlene keenly embodies her Foundation’s purpose: to promote sport as a vehicle for education and social inclusion. Her presence at the event reflects her belief that rugby, besides its sporting dimension, is a powerful tool for passing on the values of community and respect.

The memorable event is a reminder that, led by the Princely Family, Monaco continues to foster sporting excellence while educating tomorrow’s citizens about essential values.