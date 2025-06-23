Betclic Elite Finals: AS Monaco Basket win twice at home, final showdown in Paris

Matthew Strazel and his two stratospheric shots in the final quarter: the turning point of the match for Monaco (20 points, 17 rating) © AS Monaco Basket

Buoyed by a sparkling Okobo-Strazel pairing, the Roca Team levelled the score at 2-2 in match 4 against Paris Basketball and set up a decisive fifth act on Tuesday at the Adidas Arena in Paris.

With their backs against the wall after two consecutive defeats in the capital, AS Monaco Basket drew on all their mental reserves to turn things around. In an incredibly intense match at Gaston Médecin on Sunday, Vassilis Spanoulis’ men beat Paris Basketball 80-74 to level the French championship final. It’s now or never.

Taking the fight to the Parisians from the get-go

The Monegasques made their intentions clear from the outset. Terry Tarpey, out on his own, set the tone with a perfectly-aimed three-pointer. Elie Okobo and Alpha Diallo immediately followed suit, setting the Gaston Médecin crowd alight (8-0). A superb start that showed the team was ready to give everything to save their season.

Roca Team pull off the impossible: 20-0 in last four minutes to reach finals

Strazel’s turning point in the last quarter

As Paris Basketball tried to regain the lead early in the fourth period through Jantunen, who took advantage of a Nick Calathes three-point miss (57-59), Matthew Strazel took matters into his own hands. The French international point guard pulled off two off-balance long-range missiles, his secret weapon in fact. The home crowd went incandescent, pushing its players into a decisive lead (65-61).

An ironclad defence to seal victory

This completely changed the face of the game. In control of the tempo, the Red and Whites saw their opponents lose their composure, and even get a technical foul. In the crucial final two minutes, AS Monaco put up a formidable defensive wall. Alpha Diallo showed surgical precision from the free-throw line (75-67), while the Roca Family in the stands urged their heroes on.

Despite the sending off of Elie Okobo, after a remarkable performance (19 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists), the Monegasque team never faltered. Spanoulis’s men kept control in the final moments, leaving the Parisians with no clear shot at goal.

The final showdown on Tuesday

Thanks to the character they showed in the match, the Monegasques have reset the score, drawing level ahead of the final match. On Tuesday evening at 8.30 pm, the Adidas Arena will be the stage for a fifth act that will determine this season’s French champion. Just one step away from a third consecutive title, AS Monaco Basket proved they still have what it takes to make a historic comeback. It promises to be a thrilling epilogue.

