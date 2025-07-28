Fontvieille reborn: Monaco finally reveals future shape for shopping centre

The future Fontvieille shopping centre is one of the priority issues for the National Council and the Government © Monaco Tribune

The Prince’s Government has unveiled an ambitious redevelopment project for the Fontvieille Shopping Centre, in a new turn of events after years of waiting and preliminary studies.

The Fontvieille shopping centre’s transformation is intended to provide a wide range of retail outlets and local services, as well as leisure and eating facilities. The budget includes €5 million to replace the moving walkways and footbridges in 2026, as well as a further €2 million to improve the centre’s amenities and aesthetics.

The aim of the project, coordinated by the Department of Finance and the Economy, is to create a modern public facility that offers a wide range of shops, local services and leisure facilities. An initial information meeting was held on 24 July with existing retailers, beginning a cycle of consultation that will continue throughout the works.

National Council welcomes an approach finally in line with its expectations

The government’s announcement met with a favourable response from the National Council’s elected representatives, who see it as the fulfilment of their repeated demands. At the presentation on 21 July with Minister of State Christophe Mirmand, National Council President Thomas Brezzo welcomed “a shopping centre worthy of the 21st century, as everyone hoped for,” and “an approach that is consistent with the positions expressed by the elected representatives for many years.”

However, the national councillors are insistent on three essential aspects: continuity of retail operations during the works, national priority in future choices, and support for existing retailers.

This institutional convergence heralds a new chapter for Fontvieille, a strategic district of the Principality that has long been awaiting its retail transformation.