Riviera Radio changes hands

The only radio station on the Riviera with the news in English © Sheila McCarron

British media giant Global has just acquired Riviera Radio, the only English-language station in Monaco and the south of France, in a return to its Mediterranean roots.

Riviera Radio has been broadcasting in English from Monaco on 106.5 MHz since 1987, creating a unique link between the Principality and the English-speaking community on the Côte d’Azur. The acquisition by Global – one of Europe’s most powerful media groups – represents much more than a simple change of ownership: it marks the station’s symbolic return to its historic roots. One of its original owners, Capital Radio Group, is now owned by Global.

The station has been purchased from Grundy Media. Paul Kavanagh, who remains Managing Director, sees the transaction as “a new chapter of investment, expertise and confidence.” Reassuring continuity for loyal listeners from Nice to Saint-Tropez.

Global banks on Mediterranean vitality

For Ashley Tabor-King CBE, Global’s founder and Executive President, the acquisition is part of a carefully considered expansion strategy. “Monaco is a thriving country, as is the French Riviera,” he stressed, referring to the “resources and teams” the group intends to bring to bear “to continue to grow this unique service.”

Interestingly, Riviera Radio is also the station where Ashley Tabor-King began his broadcasting career.

With its prestigious collaborations – from the Cannes Film Festival to the Monaco Grand Prix – Riviera Radio is about to embark on a new era as part of a media empire that includes Capital, Heart and LBC in its portfolio. The Group is present in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, Spain and the Netherlands.