In brief

First phase of Stade Louis-II modernisation under way

By Karel Weic
Published on 28 August 2025
Stade Louis II
Archive photo of Louis-II stadium © All rights reserved
The Prince’s Government has announced that work has begun at the Stade Louis-II, focusing on very specific areas.

It has been a long time coming for some, but the Prince’s Government announced in a press release that work to modernise the Stade Louis-II began this summer. Led by the public works department, which is working in conjunction with the stadium’s management team, the project involves renovating the refreshment areas and toilets, as well as reorganising the ‘flow of traffic’ in the stands.

There are multiple objectives: to improve the spectator experience, of course, and to bring the Monegasque venue – which celebrated its 40th anniversary on 25 January this year – up to the safety and quality standards required for major international competitions.

Several phases between 2025 and 2027

To carry out the improvements while enabling sporting events that are due to take place in the Principality’s stadium to go ahead – AS Monaco matches, the Herculis Meeting and the Games of the Small States of Europe, among others – a phased approach is being adopted, from now to 2027.

Temporary solutions have been designed to ensure spectator comfort over the period, as some facilities are temporarily relocated. It is the start of a veritable transformation, and part of a larger-scale programme to modernise the Stade Louis-II by 2035.