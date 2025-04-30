Prince Albert II, Louis Ducruet and Gérard Holtz at Stade Louis-II for unique, historic inauguration

The Stade Louis-II 40th anniversary celebrations continue with an immersive exhibition entitled “Il était une première fois,” (Once upon a first time) which was inaugurated on Monday, with the Sovereign and a host of VIPs in attendance. Set in the completely renovated indoor pedestrian walkway, the retrospective invites the public to relive the great moments that have taken place throughout the history of this emblematic Principality landmark.

The new exhibition at the Stade Louis-II takes visitors on a journey through 40 years of sporting and cultural history. Called “Once upon a first time,” the retrospective was unveiled in the presence of Prince Albert II, Louis Ducruet, Gérard Holtz, Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, Acting Minister of State, Sylvie Bertrand, Director of the Stade Louis-II, and a host of well-known Monegasque figures.

Advertising

After the official ceremony on 4 February , commemorating the stadium’s inauguration on 25 January 1985, this exhibition is the second of the 40th anniversary celebrations’ highlights. This time, the focus is on the players and users who have breathed live into a venue that has become a true symbol of the Principality over the decades.

© Communication department / Stéphane Danna

A renovated setting for an exceptional exhibition

The major event is hosted in the stadium’s indoor pedestrian walkway, which has been completely renovated for the occasion. Over a five-week period, the works transformed the busy passageway into a “pleasant, warm and welcoming” place to wander around, with new flooring, walls and ceilings.

Fourteen display cases have been made available to Monegasque sports clubs and federations, where they can display objects, archive documents and memorabilia from their history at the multi-purpose stadium.

“It’s a perfect location. This pedestrianised ‘street’ is unique in the world. It’s extremely busy, with whole families coming and going all the time while we’ve been working on the exhibition, young and old, from 7 to 77. Now everyone will be able to gather here to relive these memories of great firsts,” enthused Gérard Holtz.

© Communication department / Stéphane Danna

Firsts in the spotlight

As the name suggests, the exhibition showcases the founding moments that have taken place over the forty-year lifespan of the Stade Louis-II. Press articles, archive photos, posters and objects loaned by different stakeholders in Monegasque sporting life enable visitors to relive these, and more, historic moments:

The first football match

The first world records in swimming and athletics

The first haute couture fashion show

The first judo tournament

The first concert

The first presentation of Physical Education and Sports medals on National Day

Among the exceptional items on display are the running spikes worn and loaned by Prince Albert II, Monegasque boxer Hugo Micallef’s fight kit, the two Olympic flames that passed through the Principality (Grenoble 1968 and Paris 2024), and the first broken seat from the Salle Gaston Médecin, signed by the Roca Team.

A famous curator

Gérard Holtz, the famous sports journalist and exhibition curator, was on hand for the official visit and press preview, and shared anecdotes and vivid memories of the stadium, describing it as “unique in the world .” “The Americans’ 100m world record really stood out for me, it was a great moment. Also, AS Monaco becoming French Champions for the first time. There are so many. Monaco is one of the world’s sporting capitals, as I’ve often said to the Prince, there’s everything here. It’s extraordinary how much goes on in this small state and in particular in this stadium,” said the curator.

© Monaco Tribune – Anaïs Riu

Created in close collaboration with scenographer Ahmad Reshad, the exhibition takes visitors on a journey through the sporting, cultural, technical and institutional events that have made the venue so famous.

The “Once upon a first time” exhibition will be open to the public free of charge from Tuesday 29 April to Friday 31 October 2025 in the indoor pedestrian walkway at the Stade Louis-II. It’s a perfect way to bring back precious memories and make new discoveries.

© Monaco Tribune – Anaïs Riu

Ligue 1: AS Monaco celebrates 40 years of the Stade Louis II with a great victory over Rennes