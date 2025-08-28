Roger Federer strikes a pose in Monte Carlo

The Swiss tennis legend was in the Principality for a photo shoot with an eyewear brand.

With his hair blowing in the wind, sitting on a vintage car and then on a chair in front of Monte-Carlo Casino, Roger Federer was recently in sunny Monaco to pose for the camera and promote a new line of sunglasses. The former world tennis number one is no longer to be seen on court, but he was spotted in the stands as a spectator at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters in April. The American eyewear brand, Oliver Peoples, announced its support for the tournament with the Swiss star as its ‘face’.

Monaco in the background, vintage car, sunglasses and a light-coloured suit: so much vintage chic © RF – Oliver Peoples

Elegance and performance

Designed to reflect both the elegance of the Côte d’Azur and Federer’s refined image, the autumn collection, revealed on Instagram on 27 August, blends minimalist design and technical features, with polarised lenses and frames that are designed for comfort. The collaboration marks a new step in the player’s post-competition career, and he now has a strong presence in the world of fashion and lifestyle.

The choice of Monte-Carlo is noteworthy: a glamorous and emblematic setting on the Côte d’Azur, the Principality is the ideal backdrop for combining luxury, vintage chic, sunshine and lifestyle. It’s an image that matches both the brand’s universe and the Swiss champion’s international stature. The regular visitor to Monaco also recently showed his fondness for motor racing by starting the 24 Hours of Le Mans.