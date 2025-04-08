In pictures: Prince Albert II renames former Court n° 2 at Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters in tribute to Elizabeth-Ann de Massy

It was a historic day on Saturday 5 April at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters as the former n° 2 court was officially renamed “Court Elizabeth-Ann de Massy”. The ceremony was attended by Prince Albert II and Mélanie-Antoinette de Massy, the tournament’s President and daughter of the Baroness.

A leading figure in Monegasque and international tennis, Baroness Elizabeth-Ann de Massy’s dedication was recognised during the prestigious tournament. Now the third main court, it will host up to four matches a day from 5 to 10 April, providing an ideal showcase for some of the most eagerly awaited matches.

The event was attended by over thirty of the players who are taking part in the 2025 edition, including several of the world’s Top 10 stars. Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic, Jack Draper, Holger Rune and Stefanos Tsitsipas (three-time winner) answered the call. Daniil Medvedev, Grigor Dimitrov, Matteo Berrettini, Lorenzo Musetti, Richard Gasquet and Valentin Vacherot were also present, as were former champions Stan Wawrinka and Fabio Fognini.

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace – G.Bouvet / SMETT

New logistics for a prestige event

After the ceremony, Mélanie-Antoinette de Massy led the Sovereign Prince on a tour of the new “Players Village”, showing him the specially designed path the players will take during the tournament. The initiative reflects a desire to push the boundaries of the high-end experience for players and their entourage.

As part of a continuous improvement approach, a temporary tunnel now links the Monte-Carlo Beach Club, where the players are staying, to the Monte-Carlo Country Club. It provides a seamless link between the two venues, creating a single, streamlined and exclusive space. The major logistical development will extend the tournament’s footprint by 35%, with the creation of private areas in the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters grounds.

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace – G.Bouvet / SMETT

