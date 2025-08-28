Underwater photography: CESMM to organise three competitions in Monaco, including night dive

The event is in keeping with the values defended by Prince Albert II, Honorary President of CESMM, concerning ocean protection © Prix poisson Bassem 2024

The Club d’Exploration Sous-Marine de Monaco (Monaco Underwater Exploration Club) is organising three international underwater photography competitions from 4 to 7 September, including a world-first night dive.

The event kicks off with the International Challenge, with a briefing at 8.30 am at the club, followed by a 9am departure for the daytime dives. A night-time session is scheduled after a briefing at 8.30 pm. On Saturday 6 September, the National Competition kicks off with a briefing at 8.30 am and a departure at 9am for two dives during the day. The awards ceremony will take place at 10am on Sunday 7 September, at the Oceanographic Museum in Monaco.

National competition celebrates 20th anniversary

This year’s event will include 13 teams of photographers in two technical categories: interchangeable-lens and non-interchangeable-lens cameras. Each duo will submit four compulsory shots: macro, atmosphere, fish and a set theme. The six-member jury awards special prizes by theme and then establishes an overall ranking from first to third in each category.

Night diving, a world first

The 2nd International Challenge, which is being organised 10 years after the first, features representatives from 11 countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Monaco, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Tunisia in a night-time underwater photography session, something that has never previously been organised in a global competition.

“It’s technically much more difficult at night, particularly when it comes to managing the lighting, which is more complex. The sea creatures are completely different too,” explains Roger Mullot, president of CESMM and instigator of the event along with Pascal Parry, club vice-president and jury president. Participants compete in three dives, with the same categories as the national competition. Anna Arzhanova, President of the Confédération Mondiale des Activités Subaquatiques (CMAS – World Confederation of Underwater Activities) will be attending the event.

Young talent in the spotlight

The junior competition “Regards sous la mer” (Views under the sea) will announce its results after the summer’s introductory activities. Two age categories are taking part: Méduse (Jellyfish 8-12 years) and Hippocampe (Seahorse 13-17 years). The children went on three outings, supervised by the club. Each participant presents a series of three photos. The jury will select the best series in each age category. “For over 13 years, this competition has been teaching young people how to respect and discover the underwater world through digital tools,” said Roger Mullot.