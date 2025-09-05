AI, education and entrepreneurship… tomorrow’s economy in focus at Monaco Business show

The 13th edition of Monaco Business will take place on Thursday, September 18 © Hunters Race – Unsplash

The Principality will host the 13th edition of the Monaco Business show, bringing together numerous economic players from the region.

The Monegasque and Côte d’Azur business community will gather on 18 September at the Sea Club of the Hôtel Méridien Beach Plaza. Held under the High Patronage of Prince Albert II, the event will feature an official inauguration by the Sovereign, followed by an opening address from the new Minister of State, Christophe Mirmand.

Future-focused topics at the centre of discussions

The 2025 program will tackle contemporary business challenges. Panel discussions and conferences will animate this annual gathering. Mathilde Lemoine, Chief Economist at Edmond de Rothschild Group, will analyse Monaco’s economic attractiveness in a rapidly changing global context. Artificial intelligence will also take centre stage, with Mounir Mahjoubi, former French Secretary of State for Digital Affairs, exploring the Principality’s digital sovereignty challenges.

The educational dimension will be represented by Lionel Beffre, Government Counselor–Minister of the Interior, who will present Monaco’s model of excellence. Cyril Linette, a leading figure in economic journalism and future director of the 2030 French Alps Winter Olympics, will share his vision of modern entrepreneurship.

Innovation and training on the agenda

Three mini-conferences will bring depth to this edition, including a hands-on workshop titled “3 outils, 3 leviers, 21 minutes pour tout changer/3 tools, 3 levers, 21 minutes to change everything”, led by corporate strategy experts. The event will conclude with the presentation of the Monaco Business Award.



Entry is free following registration via the show’s website. Around sixty exhibitors will welcome visitors from 8:30 am to 6:30 pm.