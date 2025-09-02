Analysis: Masterful Akliouche powers AS Monaco past Strasbourg

Fresh from earning his first Les Bleus call-up, Maghnes Akliouche celebrated this milestone by producing a superb showing for AS Monaco in their pulsating 3-2 Ligue 1 win over RC Strasbourg.

Grabbing a goal and providing a sublime assist for Takumi Minamino’s stoppage-time winner, there was no doubting what a pivotal role he played in the stirring triumph at the Stade Louis-II, which extended ASM’s unbeaten home streak to 10 in 2025.

Akliouche’s shot map vs Strasbourg

Deployed in his nominal right-wing slot, which is only really a reference point, the youngster was granted plenty of freedom to venture centrally and dovetail with his teammates. Forever causing headaches for his adversaries, the way he mixed things up and never let opponents settle into a rhythm of how to contain him was key to his success.

Offering both positional unpredictability and technical brilliance in build-up phases, his intelligence and spatial awareness were central features of Monaco’s offensive fluidity.

Frequently dropping into deeper midfield to aid Monaco’s attempts to pass out and be a crucial outlet, this allowed him to create overloads and attract foes into these areas, which subsequently opened up room for colleagues to exploit with bursts in behind.

Akliouche smartly dropping deep to form an overload in build-up

Dropping deep and helping draw an opponent to create space in behind

Akliouche moving centrally to form a 4v3 in midfield

How he astutely rotated into full-back zones, something Denis Zakaria and Lamine Camara often did too, was an interesting aspect as well. By drifting into these less congested wide spots, Akliouche could get on the ball and enjoy far more time and space on the ball to dictate proceedings and use his playmaking skills in these withdrawn locations.

Akliouche coming into a full-back slot on the opposite flank

Akliouche’s successful pass map vs Strasbourg from The Analyst

His synergy with right-back Jordan Teze was another weapon, as were his occasional switches to the opposite flank – like the one that led to his sublime match-winning assist – as these nuances displayed his capacity to impact play across the final third. And gave Adi Hütter’s men both positional and numerical superiority all over.

Akliouche’s sublime assist for Minamino

Pass connection map showing Akliouche’s (#11) infield venturing from The Analyst

His calculated depth runs also warranted mention (usually occurred after slick interchanges), for he wisely pounced when he identified an opening between markers and if defenders were preoccupied to get dangerous.

Superbly timed run in behind after a shrewd rotation. Also note how ASM’s forwards are pinning three markers

His crafty dribbling and classy progressive passing caused persistent problems for Strasbourg too, with his ball mastery once more rising to the fore. Using his handy array of manoeuvres, such as sharp feints, subtle shimmies and sudden shifts of pace and direction to unbalance defenders, his ability to gain separation was vital towards him shining. His razor-sharp close control, ingenuity and quick feet duly added to his threat in 1v1 situations.

Once away from trackers, Akliouche’s penchant for hitting line-breaking passes, disguised through balls into the channels and engaging in crisp interplay in close quarters, that saw him executing rapid one-twos, layoffs and flicks with precision, also caught the eye.

So calm and composed in possession, even when under serious duress, this clarity on the ball was a standout feature of his game, as always. Knowing when to slow the tempo, recycle or accelerate sequences, his timing, incision and judgement was a joy to watch.

Also holding his own and putting in a shift on the defensive end, his aggressive pressing, shrewd angling of harrying to block passing routes behind him, robustness in the challenge and desire to support teammates were all extra positives.

Akliouche’s completed defensive actions graphic from The Analyst

Hütter was rightfully full of praise for the gifted star on the rise in his post-match comments, reflecting: “The first goal came thanks to some very good team pressing. He was able to take advantage of Balo’s effort to open the scoring, and I congratulate him. I wasn’t happy with his defensive involvement at half-time, but he corrected that in the second half,” insisted the Austrian manager.

“When I arrived two years ago, he was still a very young player and has progressed enormously in several areas. His call-up to the French national team is a reward for his efforts and hard work. He is obviously a key player in our attacking sector, but I would like to highlight tonight’s collective performance, which has allowed us to secure a second victory this season.”

Yet again showcasing why he’s such an integral element for this ASM side with his game-changing quality and immense contribution in all areas, expect more to come from Akliouche, who continues to go from strength to strength and prove why he’s one of Ligue 1’s most exciting operators.