Kids Tour returns to Grimaldi Forum this weekend, bringing extra energy to Monaco Card Show

From trading cards to sports activities, AS Monaco is raising the game this Saturday 13 September on the forecourt of the Grimaldi Forum.

The Monaco Card Show will not only attract rare trading card hunters this Saturday. The Red & White Kids Tour caravan will take its place on the Grimaldi Forum’s forecourt, transforming the square into an entertainment village from 10 am to 7 pm. It looks set to be a treat for families exploring the world of trading cards, giving them the chance to switch between exhibitor stands and sporting challenges.

Monegasque legends and signed treasures

The event will be graced by the presence of two icons of Monegasque football. Jean-Luc Ettori, goalkeeper with 755 appearances in the Principality’s colours, and Flavio Roma, formidable Italian shot-stopper of the 2004 campaign, will swap their gloves for pens in an exclusive signing session inside the Forum.

A playground without borders

Human table football, a giant target game, lively quizzes… The free Kids Tour activities are set to entertain budding collectors of all ages. The highlight will be the chance to win a shirt signed by a current first-team player — surely enough to make a fan’s day.

Having delighted more than 10,000 children over three seasons across 60 communes in the region, the Kids Tour kicks off its fourth run in style, just three days after its official launch in Antibes at the Fort Carré stadium.