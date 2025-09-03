Monaco Multimedia Library to Close for Three Months

The three current sites of Monaco’s Multimedia Library will cease operations on 20 September to merge into a new building on Promenade Honoré II.

The Louis Notari Library, the José Notari Video and Sound Library, and the Princess Caroline Library/Toy Library will close to the public starting Saturday, 20 September 2025. The temporary closure marks the end of an era for regular visitors to these three distinct locations. The teams are organising a farewell evening on Friday, 19 September, from 6 pm to 10 pm at the Louis Notari Library. The event will allow staff and the public to celebrate these spaces one last time before their transformation: “A symbolic moment celebrating togetherness, sharing, and good cheer,” said Monaco Town Council.

A reopening scheduled for December

The moving operation, already underway, is set to be huge. All collections and services will converge under one roof at 5 Promenade Honoré II, in a building renamed Médiathèque Caroline. The centralisation project aims to simplify access to resources for all audiences. The new venue offers a modernised space designed to welcome children, students, researchers and families. Free cultural opportunities will continue, with a focus on meetings and exchanges.

The multimedia library teams are already enthusiastic about this “more modern,” larger and more accessible location. In the meantime, digital services remain available at www.mediatheque.mc. The library’s social media channels will document the behind-the-scenes of the move.