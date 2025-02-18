Princess Grace Irish Library theme for 2025: reach and impact of Irish diaspora

The Princess Grace Irish Library was inaugurated in November 1984 by Prince Rainier III to honour his late wife and her attachment to Ireland, where her grandfather was born.

The PGIL supports Irish writers, academics and musicians who contribute to the Library’s rich programme of events, residencies and symposia. Funding from The Ireland Funds Monaco enables literary and academic writers from or living in Ireland to pursue writing or research projects. Specifically, Ireland Funds Monaco Residential Bursaries facilitate a residency at The Princess Grace Irish Library in Monaco.

Princess Grace Irish Library book catalogue now online

Talk by Cónal Creedon, writer-in-residence

The current writer-in residence is award-winning author Cónal Creedon. Books and stage plays by the renowned novelist, playwright, documentary filmmaker, essayist, and collaborative artist have been translated into many languages, including Chinese.

He will be giving a talk on the theme ‘A sense of place’ on February 27 at 7 pm. There will also be an opportunity for a ‘Q&A’ over a drink after the lecture.

The winner of the Books, Arts and Music Award for Literature 2024 by the Irish American Heritage Centre Chicago, USA, Adjunct Professor of Creative Writing at University College Cork and Cultural Ambassador for his native Cork in 2020, continues to achieve international awards and high critical acclaim. “Mr Creedon’s words are enough to create a world that is at once comic and dramatic, poetic and musical,” says the New York Times, to cite but one review.

Don’t miss what promises to be an enjoyable lecture.

Practical info:

Where: Princess Grace Irish Library, 9 rue Princesse Marie-de-Lorraine

When: 27 February, 7 pm

Prices: €11 for adults, €5 for students, book HERE

Also coming up soon at the PGIL is of course a celebration of St Patrick. This year it takes the form of a lunchtime concert with Dubh Linn, the much-loved, talented music group performing whose mix of traditional, contemporary & newly composed folk music will be accompanied by a display of Irish dancing.

Where: to be announced (either at the PGIL or a bigger venue at Port Hercule)

When: 17 March at 12:15 pm

Prices: €21 for adults, €11 for students. Make sure of your seat HERE

