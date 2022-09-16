Inaugurated by Prince Rainier III in 1984, two years after the death of Princess Grace, the library is getting up-to-date.

The Princess Grace Irish Library has decided to provide free access to its book catalogue online. The aim is to promote partnerships with writers and educational institutions in the Principality and elsewhere.

This step was made possible by a new sponsor, The Craft Irish Whiskey Co, an award-winning young Irish company. The Trustees and the Director of the Library expressed their appreciation in a statement.

It should be noted that the online launch coincides with the library’s cooperation with the Atlantic Youth Trust, which is currently in the process of setting up a Monegasque branch. This new charity aims to promote development and cultural integration for youngsters through sailing in Ireland.

Princess Grace’s personal collection

This online catalogue will promote the contents of the library’s shelves, including Princess Grace’s personal book collection. Of the 14,000 books in the library, over 500 belonged to the Princess, who was of Irish descent, including rare editions such as A History of Ireland, signed by Éamon de Valera. As President of Ireland, he presented these books to Princess Grace and Prince Rainier III in his Presidential Residence in 1961, during the State Visit.

Another gem in the library is the collection of over 1,000 scores of Irish-American music, acquired by Princess Grace in 1977 from Michael E. O’Donnell, a Philadelphia resident. The lyrics of the songs, which cover the period between 1840 and 1940, recall the lives of Irish immigrants to the United States. Each song sheet is illustrated with an image set in that era.