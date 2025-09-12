Monaco's Best
Prince Albert II celebrates record-breaking achievement of Monegasque athletes in Andorra

By Monaco Tribune
Published on 12 September 2025
1 minute read
Prince Albert II, accompanied by several officials, welcomed the Monegasque athletes at the Oceanographic Museum © Frédéric Nébinger – Palais Princier
By Monaco Tribune
- 12 September 2025
1 minute read

Last night, Prince Albert II congratulated the Monegasque team after their record haul of 44 medals at the Games of the Small States of Europe.

At the Oceanographic Museum, Prince Albert II presided over a special reception in honour of the Monegasque athletes returning from Andorra. The Sovereign praised the unprecedented results alongside Minister of State Christophe Mirmand, Secretary General of the Monegasque Olympic Committee Yvette Lambin-Berti, President of the National Council Thomas Brezzo, Archbishop of Monaco Dominique David and Director General of the Oceanographic Institute Robert Calcagno.

“Your performance is historic for the Principality. With 44 medals, including 16 gold, 13 silver and 15 bronze, Monaco has never before achieved such a result abroad,” declared the Prince. The exceptional haul propelled the Principality to fourth place in the overall ranking of the 20th Games of the Small States of Europe, held from 27 to 31 May.

© Frédéric Nébinger – Prince’s Palace

The community spirit of Monegasque sport

Beyond the medal count, Prince Albert II underlined the collective effort of the team’s success. “The medals and rankings do not only represent sporting achievements, they are also the expression of the remarkable vitality of Monegasque sport,” he emphasised, paying tribute to the families, clubs, coaches and leaders who support the athletes.

The event also provided an opportunity to look ahead to the future 2027 Games of the Small States of Europe, which Monaco will host from 3 to 8 May. The Games flag, passed on during the closing ceremony in Andorra, symbolises a new challenge for the Principality as it aims to surpass these historic results on home soil.